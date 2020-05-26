Swiss National Bank Purchases 26,700 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $166.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.