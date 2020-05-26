Swiss National Bank Increases Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 79.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

XPO stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

