Swiss National Bank Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of GrubHub worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,156 shares of company stock worth $816,524 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

