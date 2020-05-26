Swiss National Bank Has $13.93 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Zendesk worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $41,048.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

