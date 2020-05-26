Swiss National Bank Has $12.15 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 and have sold 57,200 shares valued at $1,539,866. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

