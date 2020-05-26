Swiss National Bank Buys 105,000 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of HD Supply worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. Raymond James reduced their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

HDS stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 95,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

