Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Catalent worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 79.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

