Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,781 shares of company stock worth $120,285,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $327.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

