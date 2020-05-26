Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

