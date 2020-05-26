Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Sealed Air worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $223,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,490.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $700,395 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

