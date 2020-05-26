SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock opened at $289.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,624.05 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $203.10 and a 12 month high of $317.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,862 shares of company stock valued at $76,866,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

