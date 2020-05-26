Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Diodes worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,411 shares of company stock worth $2,336,943. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

DIOD opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

