Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $306.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 982,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

