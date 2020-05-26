Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.21 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,787 shares of company stock worth $2,083,485 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

