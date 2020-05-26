Rhumbline Advisers Buys 46,758 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 99.5% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 187.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $4,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

