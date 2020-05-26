Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Stake Reduced by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NYSE RS opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

