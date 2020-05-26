Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $81,500,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 125,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

