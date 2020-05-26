PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 476 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,965,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

