PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,502 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

