PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,381 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

HCA opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

