PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,358 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.