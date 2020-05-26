PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

