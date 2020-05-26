PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,776.00 on Tuesday. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,792.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,617.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,592 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,637.14.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

