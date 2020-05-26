PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Equifax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $153,781,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.