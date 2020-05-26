PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 82.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

CCL stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

