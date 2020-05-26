PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

