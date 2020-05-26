PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

