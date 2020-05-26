PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 246,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.