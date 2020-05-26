Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 457,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 350,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

