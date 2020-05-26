Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

MCK opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

