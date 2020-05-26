Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $463,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

