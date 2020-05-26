Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE EDU opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.