Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,747 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NYSE NEA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.