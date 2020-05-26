Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

MUSA opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.