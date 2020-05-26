Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

