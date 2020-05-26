Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $568,000 in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

