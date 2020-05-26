Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $615,000 Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Orange by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orange by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Orange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.35. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Berenberg Bank downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

