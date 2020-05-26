Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

EGP stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.