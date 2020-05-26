Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $461,100.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

