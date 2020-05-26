Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,948 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

In related news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $58,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $89,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,001 shares of company stock worth $82,146. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

