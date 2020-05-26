Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.