Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after buying an additional 293,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after buying an additional 390,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

