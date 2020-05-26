Nkcfo LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

