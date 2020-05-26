New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,570,976 shares of company stock worth $820,434,148 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.