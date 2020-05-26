New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Mueller Industries worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

