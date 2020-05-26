Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 402,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.