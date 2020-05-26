MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $42.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Securities started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MGPI opened at $35.37 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $597.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Brandon Gall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,048. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $200,009.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,361 shares in the company, valued at $159,152.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $438,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

