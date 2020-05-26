Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Given $232.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports’ rating score has improved by 5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $232.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.52) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Madison Square Garden Sports an industry rank of 135 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $166.94 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $148.49 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

