Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,080,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 303,578 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,787 shares of company stock worth $2,083,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

