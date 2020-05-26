Mackay Shields LLC Sells 413 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

